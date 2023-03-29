Swiss announce next steps for talks with EU

More than 20 exploratory talks have taken place over the past 14 months to break a deadlock in negotiations between Switzerland and Brussels about future relations. © Keystone/Peter Schneider

The Swiss government says it wants to finalise a mandate for a resumption of negotiations with the European Union over the next three months.

Exploratory talks with Brussels had shown "positive dynamics", the government said on Wednesday.

More than 20 meetings between Swiss and EU officials as well as the dialogue between the government and the cantonal authorities had helped clarify the situation, the statement added.

However, further specifications are necessary about the protection of existing salary levels in Switzerland according to the government.

Earlier this month, Maroš Šefčovič, vice-president at the European Commission said he hoped to conclude negations with Switzerland by the summer of 2024.

On a visit to Switzerland, Šefčovič said he was optimistic about the future of bilateral ties.

Deadlock

Relations between the two sides have been deadlocked since the Swiss government rejected the results of negotiations on an accord regulating the about 120 bilateral agreements with the 27-nation bloc.

A series of exploratory talks have taken place since March 2022 to try to re-start formal talks between the two sides.

Switzerland is not a member of the EU and voters in 1992 rejected a proposal to join the European Economic Area Treaty. The EU is Switzerland's main trading partner.

