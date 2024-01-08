Swiss army deploys ahead of 2024 WEF meeting in Davos

Member of Swiss special police forces on the roof of the Kongress Hotel next to the Congress Centre at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland on January 21, 2019. © Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

Swiss soldiers have started arriving in the mountain resort of Davos in southeast Switzerland to provide security for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) that begins on January 15.

This content was published on January 8, 2024 - 10:46

Keystone-SDA

Parliament set an upper limit of 5,000 army personnel who can be deployed during the five-day WEF gathering in Davos, the defence ministry said on Monday.

Some members of the armed forces will be deployed in other parts of Switzerland during the WEF meeting, for example to provide air, logistics and command support. The civilian authorities of canton Graubünden are responsible for overseeing the army deployment.

During the WEF meeting, the Swiss air force provides support by conducting surveillance flights. It also transports people protected under international law. The air force works closely with partners from Austria and Italy to ensure security.

Airspace restrictions will be enforced over Davos on January 12 between 10am and 5pm and continuously from January 13 from 10am until January 20, 5pm. Arrivals and departures at regional airfields and heliports are subject to special rules and flights are subject to authorisation.

Parliament approved an annual security budget of CHF2.55 million for the army’s deployment at the 2022, 2023 and 2024 WEF meetings. This is less than in previous years because the WEF Foundation contributes more to security costs.

Numerous WEF visitors are expected to travel to Davos via Zurich Airport. According to a press release on Monday, the airport is expecting around 1,000 additional flight movements, roughly the same number as previous years.

