Swiss army must maintain current military strength, says government
The Swiss government says the current strength of Switzerland’s army must not decrease in view of the current geopolitical situation.
On Wednesday, the Federal Council instructed the Federal Department of Defence to present a project to enable it to temporarily increase the maximum strength of the army as prescribed in the law.
The Swiss army currently has 147,000 soldiers in service. But under Swiss law, the regular workforce is set at 100,000, up to a maximum of 140,000. Thanks to a transitional provision, these numbers could be exceeded until the end of 2022.
+ The Swiss army: your questions answered
But to ensure it conforms with the law, the army has been forced to release certain soldiers who have completed their military training.
+ Defence exercise to involve 4,000 troops in western Switzerland
The government believes it is “inappropriate” to reduce the current size of the army given the geopolitical situation. “It is essential to have a sufficiently large number of staff to have the necessary replacements to ensure the capacity to last, particularly in the event of a prolonged engagement,” it said in a statement.
The Group for a Switzerland without an army has criticised the fact that a situation which is contrary to the law has existed for years.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.