Swiss army officers account for 121,000 hotel stays in 2022

Officer-level military staff largely spend the night in hotels rather than barracks, which leads to significant costs, the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper reports.

Some 121,000 such hotel stays were made by officers last year, the paper wrote on Sunday. The cost was CHF8.5 million ($9.74 million), about 40% of the total accommodation costs of the troops.

In 2023, the figure is set to increase by CHF3 million due to a boost of the army’s daily rate for accommodation – from CHF70 to CHF100 for officers and senior non-commissioned officers.

According to the NZZ am Sonntag, the army is thus an important driver of local tourism, accounting for more overnight stays than Japanese tourists.

The hotel association Hotelleriesuisse even advises its members on how to get the most out of army guests, the paper writes.

Political surprise

The practice was criticised by left-wing parliamentarian Franziska Roth, who told the NZZ am Sonntag she was “very surprised” by the amount of hotel stays. Roth said it’s not clear that this expenditure is in the interests of security, and that something should therefore change.

Her centrist colleague Lorenz Hess – a former army colonel – told the paper however that “[officers] have always stayed overnight in village boarding houses” and that “it is proper that they are housed separately from troops”. It’s a question of esteem, he said.

That said, even Hess was surprised by the “impressive” figure of 121,000 nights.

