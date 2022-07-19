Swiss brace for heatwave and water shortage

The small Lake of Brenets, which is part of the Doubs river in northwestern Switzerland, has nearly dried up. Keystone/Anthony Anex

An increasing number of local councils have restricted the use of water as a heatwave hit large parts of Switzerland.

Regions in eastern as well as western parts of country announced a ban to take water from rivers, brooks and ponds.

Some communes also outlawed the use of water to fill private swimming pools, to sprinkle lawns or wash cars.

The Swiss government also warned of health problems because of the heatwave in southern regions.

The authorities expect temperatures up to 36°Celsius (96.8°Fahrenheit) in the cities of Geneva and Basel.

Mountain regions have strongly advise against lighting fires in forests.

