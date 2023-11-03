Swiss campaigners lodge initiative to clamp down on noisy fireworks
A citizen initiative to limit the use of noisy fireworks handed in over 136,000 signatures to the Federal Chancellery in Bern on Friday.
The signatures were deposited in Bern after 18 months of collection, the initiative committee said in a press release. The text still has to be discussed by the Swiss government and parliament before being put to a popular vote.
The committee said a peak in signature-collection followed the firework-friendly dates of August 1 (Swiss national day) and the New Year.
However, a great deal of work was required to inform the public about the reasons for the initiative, which was often perceived as “a pure and simple ban on fireworks”.
The text stipulates that private individuals should no longer be allowed to set off noisy fireworks, in order to protect humans and animals from excessive noise pollution. Law-makers would define the authorised noise limits. Loud fireworks would continue to be permitted at major supra-regional events.
