Swiss canton carried out 20 of 44 authorised wolf kills

Canton Graubünden in eastern Switzerland had shot 20 wolves by January 31 this year.

The canton originally had wanted to shoot 44 of the at least 90 wolves living in Graubünden by January 31. However, 13 of these culls approved by the Federal Office for the Environment were blocked on December 8 by objections from environmental organisations. This left 31 authorised shoots. Of these, 20 were carried out.

Only six of these kills were carried out in accordance with the hunting regulations, which were relaxed from December 1. Until January 31 these regulations allowed so-called proactive kills, which can also be carried out without damage to livestock caused by packs. Fourteen of the kills were carried out reactively in accordance with the old law after wolves had killed large numbers of sheep and goats.

The canton was unable to achieve its goal of eradicating four of the 12 wolf packs in Graubünden. Two of these “complete removals” were blocked by objections. In the case of the two other packs, the wolf hunt went badly.

One of these four packs may have disintegrated after only two kills, explained Arno Puorger from the Office for Hunting and Fishing. This was the Beverin pack, which had gained nationwide notoriety following attacks on mother cows.

The canton was pursuing three objectives with the regulation, said Carmelia Maissen, head of the cantonal department of infrastructure, energy and mobility. The aim was to stop the growth of the wolf population, reduce damage to livestock and make the wolves more timid, she said. Only the coming months will show whether these goals have been achieved, she added.

The canton made a considerable effort for the big wolf hunt. Fifty of the 59 gamekeepers in Graubünden were on the prowl, often at night.

In addition, 435 hunters were authorised to shoot the large carnivores during the special winter hunt. However, due to the special hunt planning and the objections, these were only a few days. None of the hunters managed to shoot a wolf during these days.

In order to cope with the complex wolf regulations, the canton wants to create five more gamekeeper positions, Maissen explained. The next planned proactive regulation period will be twice as long as the first. It will begin on September 1, 2024, and last until January 31, 2025.

