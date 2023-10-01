Swiss cantons want to retain control of hospitals

Cantons are best placed to run hospitals, says Lukas Engelberger, president of the Conference of Cantonal Health Directors. © Keystone / Michael Buholzer

read aloud pause

X

The Conference of Cantonal Health Directors is resisting proposals for national hospital planning. The federal government is far away from everyday healthcare, Conference President Lukas Engelberger told SonntagsBlick.

This content was published on October 1, 2023 - 11:22

Keystone-SDA

The federal government would have to build structures and acquire the necessary knowledge, Engelberger said in the interview published on Sunday. Consequently, the federal government would also have to pay for inpatient hospital treatment. The cantons currently bear more than half of these costs.

Cantons need to plan better and work more closely together, said Engelberger. However, the number of hospitals is not crucial. What is more important is how efficiently the hospitals are organised.

The cantons of Basel-City and Basel-Country have joint hospital planning, said Engelberger. It was shown there that there was sometimes an “above-average use of certain medical treatments”. The Conference tried to restrict performance orders. Individual measures ended up in court. “The federal government would also have this experience if it were to take over hospital planning,” said Engelberger.

The president of the health insurance association Santésuisse, Martin Landolt, proposed national hospital planning last Wednesday. The cantons are in a conflict of interest. As a result, they run “overpriced and unnecessary” hospitals, Landolt told Tamedia. This statement is incorrect, said Engelberger.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative