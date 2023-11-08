Swiss capital city to restrict large demos until Christmas

Bern city centre will be closed to protest marchers until after Christmas. Keystone / Marcel Bieri

The city of Bern no longer wants to allow large rallies and parades in the city centre from November 17 until Christmas. The local council announced this on Wednesday.

November 8, 2023

The reason given was that the public spaces were already heavily used. Numerous events and major events are coming up. But there are also safety-related considerations.

Smaller rallies, such as vigils, could still be permitted in the city centre. Demonstrations are also possible in the rest of the city.

The cantonal security director Philippe Müller (FDP) had previously called for people to avoid Palestine rallies in the Tamedia newspapers. The likelihood of violence at a next rally is high, he said in an interview. However, the approval authority is the city of Bern and not the canton.

Thousands of people showed solidarity with the Palestinians on the Bundesplatz over the past two Saturdays. The atmosphere at the rally was loud and sometimes heated, but not violent. The police were present, but stayed in the background with a large presence.

