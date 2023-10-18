Swiss cities ban rallies due to Middle East conflict

Demostrations have been restricted in Switzerland. Keystone / Mohammed Saber

read aloud pause

X

In view of the tense security situation in the wake of the war in the Middle East, several cities have imposed bans on demonstrations. No demonstrations related to the Middle East conflict are allowed in Zurich this week. Basel generally prohibits rallies.

This content was published on October 18, 2023 - 16:01

Keystone-SDA

The ban therefore also applies to a demonstration by anti-corona measures planned for Saturday in Basel, as a cantonal police spokesman confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency. A trinational rally was planned under the name “Demo for Peace, Freedom and Sovereignty,” which was initially approved. At the same time, anti-fascist groups called for a counter demonstration.

Seven requests for demonstrations related to the Middle East conflict have been received in Zurich this week, a spokesman for the security department told Keystone-SDA.

The general order banning demonstrations applies from Friday 5 pm to Sunday midnight. Standing rallies and vigils are then also prohibited, as the police write.

Police assess the “probability of personal injury and property damage during rallies as very high.” The risk is therefore too great for both demonstrators and passers-by, police and rescue workers, according to the announcements from the city of Zurich and the canton of Basel City.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative