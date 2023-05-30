Navigation

Swiss court jails and fines Islamic State supporter

The defendant planned to join IS militias in Syria. Keystone-sda-ats Ag Switzerland

A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to 28-months in prison and fined after being found guilty of spreading Islamic State (IS) propaganda and other terrorism-related offences.

This content was published on May 30, 2023
swissinfo.ch/mga

The Federal Criminal Court rejected arguments to expel the Turkish national as he was born and raised in Switzerland.

The court heard that the defendant possessed more than 60 images and videos glorifying the banned IS group and made them accessible to others.

He had also attempted to persuade a minor in Austria to travel to Syria with him where he intended to join the IS militia.

The man, who claims to have now denounced IS, must pay CHF25,000 ($27,600) legal costs, ten daily rates of CHF130 and attend a violence prevention programme.

All but seven months of the prison sentence was suspended by the court verdict on Tuesday - of which four and a half months have already been served in pre-trial detention.

