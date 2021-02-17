Swiss Covid restrictions to be lifted ‘cautiously and gradually’

People from the cultural sector call for government action in Lausanne on February 13 Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

The government plans to re-open shops, museums and sports facilities in Switzerland from March 1 as part of its exit strategy for the Covid-19 restrictions.

This content was published on February 17, 2021 - 14:59

swissinfo.ch/urs

A ban on gatherings outside of more than five people will also be eased, but the number will remain limited to 15.

Libraries and outside areas of zoos and botanical gardens will also be made accessible to the public again, following a six-week lockdown introduced in an effort to halt the spread of the virus.

The plans will now be submitted to the country’s 26 cantons before the government is due to take a final decision next week.

Financial aid

The government also proposes an additional CH10 billion ($11.2 billion) to fund emergency financial aid for companies forced to close temporarily owing to government restrictions.

Payments for employees claiming short-time compensation is to be extended until May.

Parliament and the cantonal authorities still have to discuss the plans.

