Swiss defence minister joins Instagram

Viola Amherd inspects roofs damaged by a storm in La Chaux-de-Fonds in August © Keystone Pool / Laurent Gillieron

Defence Minister Viola Amherd is now on social media app Instagram. Since Thursday the cabinet minister has been offering insights into her daily life in Bern, on work trips or at appearances on the channel, the defence ministry said.

September 7, 2023

In this way, Amherd wants to reach people where they spend more time, namely on their smartphones, the department wrote.

On her Instagram account, Amherd reportedly creates more space for dialogue with the population. She provides information about political decisions and answers questions in channel-specific video and text formats.

Amherd’s Instagram presence is in line with the government’s strategy for social media, which is intended to take into account the change in information habits and expectations. With the addition of Amherd, all members of the seven-person government except Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter have an Instagram account.

