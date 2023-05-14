Swiss demining firm criticises government’s export policy

A remote demining machine made by the Swiss non-profit Digger Foundation, presented on February 2023 in Tavannes, Switzerland. © Keystone / Peter Schneider

The Swiss-based demining foundation Digger has criticised Switzerland's strict export regulations, which penalise it for supplying material to Ukraine. It is estimated that up to 30% of Ukraine has been contaminated with mines and explosives.

Switzerland is a world leader in the field of demining technology. The non-profit Digger FoundationExternal link produces remote-controlled precision machines for clearing mines. The firm would like to send its machines to Ukraine but ever since demining equipment was reclassified as dual-use (for both military and civilian purposes) last autumn the hurdles have become increasingly difficult.

Frédéric Guerne, founder of the Digger Foundation, says he is unable to deliver his demining equipment to the Ukrainian army, even if they only use it for humanitarian demining.

“In addition, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) must approve each machine. The project is scrutinised down to the smallest detail,” he told NZZ am Sonntag newspaper. “And the rules of the game are not the same for everyone.”

His company, which is based in Tavannes, canton Bern, would like to deliver two machines to Ukraine by the end of the year, financed in part by Swiss Solidarity. Digger hopes to be able to set up production in Ukraine.

It is estimated that 174,000 km2 of Ukraine are mined - an area four times the size of Switzerland.

The Schwyz-based firm GCS, on the other hand, will be able to deliver 30 machines to Ukraine this year. This is because GCS produces in southern Germany near Lake Constance, says the paper.

Ukrainian civilian guards, police officers and soldiers have already been trained on the GCS-200 - a remote-controlled machine that can demine an area the size of a football field every day. Each remote-controlled machine costs between CHF500,000 to CHF1.5 million, depending on the model.

Social Democrat parliamentarian Roger Nordmann criticises the government’s policy towards demining firms: “It is awfully discouraging how Switzerland treats the manufacturers of demining vehicles.”

The federal authorities presented an action plan on mine action (2023-2026) in early AprilExternal link. The government will release CHF7.5 million for Ukraine. This money will be allocated to the Swiss Demining Foundation (FSD) and the International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (CIDHG).

