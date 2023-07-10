Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Swiss embassy in Bolivia faces closure due to cost cuts

La Paz: the third-most populous city and the administrative capital of Bolivia. Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

The diplomatic withdrawal from Bolivia would come as part of wider savings measures affecting not just the Swiss foreign ministry but all government departments.

This content was published on July 10, 2023
NZZ/swissinfo.ch/dos

A spokeswoman for the foreign ministry confirmed the Bolivia plans to the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper over the weekend. The closure is planned for summer 2024.

The government has yet to sign off on the decision, while a parliamentary committee also needs to be consulted, the spokeswoman said.

The planned withdrawal from La Paz is part of wider cost-saving measures, spurred by a looming federal budget deficit, and which will affect all government departments.

For its part, the foreign ministry recently confirmed that representations abroad will have to save a total of CHF10 million ($11.23 million) annually – or 2% of the CHF495 million budget for the entire foreign service network.

Network pressure

Under plans released some years ago, Swiss development aid to Bolivia – one of South America’s poorest countries – is already set to be phased out; the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) is planning to leave the country by 2024, the NZZ writes.

Under the latest cost-cutting measures, the newspaper said, the Swiss Consulate General in Chengdu in China is also set to shut by the end of this year.

Switzerland’s diplomatic network currently comprises 103 embassies, 29 consulates general, 19 cooperation offices, 12 permanent missions and four other representations worldwide – a total of 167 outposts.

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.