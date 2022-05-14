Swiss families ride for better bicycle paths

Swiss activists, young and old, set off on their bike rides in the city of Basel. Similar protests followed in other cities and towns. © Keystone/Georgios Kefalas

Several thousand people in Switzerland have called for safe bicycle routes as part of international family bike ride events.

The week-end of protests began in Basel on Saturday followed by similar activities in seven other Swiss cities and towns as well as in other European countries.

The VélorutionExternal link group, which organised the Swiss events said children and teenagers as well as elderly cyclists needed better protection from motorised traffic.

“If Switzerland wants to reach its climate goals it has to make an effort to get children back on bicycles,” the director of Switzerland’s main bicycle advocacy associationExternal link is quoted as saying.

The sale of new bicycles lost momentum last year, due to the Covid pandemic despite a record demand for e-bikes, according to VelosuisseExternal link, which represents the most important importers and wholesalers in the bicycle industry.

In 2018, Swiss voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment giving the national authorities more responsibility in coordinating and developing cycle paths across the country.

