Swiss fighter jets take part in Scandinavian-led exercise

Swiss fighter jets drop flares during the annual Swiss army airshow near Meiringen, Switzerland, in 2021. Keystone / Anthony Anex

Up to six Swiss F/A-18 fighter jets are taking part in the “Arctic Challenge” air defence exercises hosted by Sweden, Finland and Norway.

This content was published on May 30, 2023

swissinfo.ch/mga

Some 60 Swiss armed forces personnel are stationed at the Kallax airbase in Sweden for the exercises that run from May 29 until June 10. The Swiss group comprises 14 pilots, 26 mechanics, six military police officers, two intelligence officers and 12 mission support staff.

They will join 12 other countries in Scandinavia for joint training that involves some 150 combat aircraft.

The mission will enable pilots to “deepen their knowledge and skills in international air defense and train the basics of air policing, such as supersonic and low-level flights,” says the Swiss defence ministry.

“The aim is to test air defense beyond national borders, to exchange experiences and to compare capabilities.”

The Arctic Challenge Exercise has been staged in Scandinavia every two years since 2003.

As a neutral country, Switzerland has no military pacts with other countries but does take part in some joint exercises. Last year, five F/A-18 jets took part in combined exercises in Greece.

Switzerland is not a member of NATO but has signed up to its “Partnership for Peace” programme, along with other neutral countries.

A limited number of Swiss military personnel also participate in peacekeeping efforts around the world, such as the Swisscoy mission in Kosovo.





