Swiss firms get international boost for exports
The government has pledged CHF7.8 million ($8.5 million) over the next three years to help Swiss companies participate in major infrastructure projects abroad.This content was published on April 21, 2021 - 12:48
The aim is to coordinate cooperation between the private sector and the government administration to help Swiss companies gain international visibility and identify possible business opportunities.
The Covid-19 pandemic has boosted the demand for sustainable solutions, and so-called “Re-Start” initiatives have increased competition, according to a statement by the economics ministry on Wednesday.
As part of the cooperation, including the export risk insuranceExternal link and the Switzerland Global EnterpriseExternal link export promotion agency, a digital platform will be set up.
In a first step towards improving access to infrastructure projects in other countries, the government in 2019 decided to launch a central coordination unit in the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs.
The office provides expertise in economic diplomacy, insurance and financing, the statement said.
