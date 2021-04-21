Swiss firms get international boost for exports

Major infrastructure building projects abroad are could be an opportunity for Swiss companies to expand their business activities. Keystone/Joerg Sarbach

The government has pledged CHF7.8 million ($8.5 million) over the next three years to help Swiss companies participate in major infrastructure projects abroad.

The aim is to coordinate cooperation between the private sector and the government administration to help Swiss companies gain international visibility and identify possible business opportunities.

The Covid-19 pandemic has boosted the demand for sustainable solutions, and so-called “Re-Start” initiatives have increased competition, according to a statement by the economics ministry on Wednesday.

As part of the cooperation, including the export risk insuranceExternal link and the Switzerland Global EnterpriseExternal link export promotion agency, a digital platform will be set up.

In a first step towards improving access to infrastructure projects in other countries, the government in 2019 decided to launch a central coordination unit in the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs.

The office provides expertise in economic diplomacy, insurance and financing, the statement said.



