Swiss foreign minister begins Asia-Pacific tour

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and the staff of the Swiss embassy in New Dehli. DFAE

Switzerland’s foreign minister, Ignazio Cassis, has begun a four-day visit of the Asia-Pacific region. He will travel to China, India, South Korea and the Philippines to strengthen bilateral ties and in particular to drum up support for Swiss peace efforts in Ukraine.

Cassis began his Asia-Pacific tour in the Indian capital, New Delhi, on Monday. He is visiting India, South Korea, China and the Philippines from February 5-8.

The objective of his visit is to strengthen ties with these countries and to discuss peace initiatives in Ukraine, according to the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA).

In India, Cassis is due to discuss economic relations and bilateral cooperation in the fields of education, research and innovation. The talks with this founding member of the BRICS+ group will also broach important international issues of the moment, in particular possible paths to peace in Ukraine.

In mid-January, Swiss President Viola Amherd announced that Switzerland plans to support the reconstruction of Ukraine by organising a future peace conference and by helping to de-mine the war-torn country.

Amherd believes the initiative will be successful if a wide range of countries take part, such as India, South Africa, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. China, which has maintained links with Russia, is also seen as a key ally.

