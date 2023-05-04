Swiss foreign minister chairs UN Security Council for first time

Gavelling the major powers: Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Switzerland presided over the UN Security Council on Wednesday. The country holds the rotating role for one month. Foreign minister Ignazio Cassis called on the body to “restore confidence” for a lasting peace.

In a debate on efforts to achieve lasting peace, Cassis said “frustrations” and “changes” had not been sufficiently addressed by the Council, which has been paralysed in recent years by divisions among the leading powers. In the face of conflict, “the real failure would be to do nothing”, he said.

“It’s time for the Security Council to take responsibility and reflect on its potential” in the face of crises, Cassis said. Without explicitly naming the Russian war in Ukraine, he said “injustices and violations” of the UN Charter “do not justify the entrenchment of each [country] behind its positions. He hoped that the members would “rethink the system together”.

Among the first tasks, it is necessary to “restore confidence” to promote a lasting peace. According to Cassis, this requires a common framework established on human rights and international law. Peace in Ukraine for example depends on the application of rules decided by the international community, he told journalists.

Cassis also promoted the Geneva Anticipator of Scientific Diplomacy (GESDA), albeit without naming it. Science and new technologies must be used to understand the threats of today and the opportunities in the future: “we must respond to the challenges of the 21st century with 21st century solutions,” he said.

In addition to his call for scientific diplomacy, Cassis also called on Geneva-based UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk to speak.

In his speech, Türk said human rights were the best response to the inequality, grievance and exclusion which fuel conflict. “Trust is at the heart of peaceful relations between human beings” and helps prevent wars, he said.

On Thursday, Cassis will lead a dialogue on collaboration between the Security Council and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

In three weeks, Swiss President Alain Berset and Defence Minister Viola Amherd will also come to New York to chair sessions, which will centre on the protection of civilians – the focus of the Swiss presidency of the Council – and on peacekeeping.

