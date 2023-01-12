Swiss foreign minister deplores Russia’s actions at the Security Council

Cassis was seated next to Russian ambassador Vasily Nebenzia. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Ignazio Cassis’ first speech before the UN Security Council targeted Russia's "flagrant" violations in Ukraine.

January 12, 2023

On Thursday in New York, the foreign minister deplored the fact that the principles of the UN Charter are being "put to the test". Cassis was participating in an open debate on the rule of law among nations at the invitation of Japan, which chairs the Security Council this month. The theme of the debate is linked to at least two of the priorities set by the Federal Council for Switzerland's Council membership: to build sustainable peace and protect civilians.

"It is the duty of every state to respect the norms and principles set out in the Charter," said the head of Swiss diplomacy at the debate. Seated next to Russian ambassador Vasily Nebenzia, he listed the obligations under the Charter as prohibiting the use of force against the territorial integrity of another country, the peaceful settlement of disputes and the guarantee of fundamental freedoms.

"It is our duty, as members of the Security Council, to ensure that these rules are respected," the head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) insisted.

Switzerland is a non-permanent member of the Security Council in 2023 and 2024. The Alpine nation will assume the Council's rotating presidency in May 2023 and October 2024.



