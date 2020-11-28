Swiss foreign minister visits Middle East

Last year, the Israeli foreign minister paid a visit to Switzerland to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations. Keystone/Peter Klaunzer

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has begun a visit to Israel, the occupied Palestinian territories and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for talks on promoting dialogue in the region.

This content was published on November 28, 2020 - 13:35

swissinfo.ch/ug

The three-day trip is also aimed at strengthening cooperation on innovation, digitalisation and sustainability, according to the foreign ministry.

Cassis in due to meet his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, in Jerusalem on Sunday. He will also hold talks with the Palestinian prime minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh, as well as the foreign minister, Riyad al-Malki, on the same day.

In Ramallah, Cassis will inaugurate a newly-founded Swiss-Palestinian business council.

On Monday, Cassis will travel on to Abu Dhabi to meet Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan, the foreign minister of the UAE.

Last month, the Swiss government adopted a strategy for the Middle East and North Africa. It aims to boost coordination between political, economic and development policy instruments, according to a foreign ministry statement.