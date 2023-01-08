Swiss foreign ministry weighs up future of Afghan aid

Afghan women have also been banned from attending middle school, high school, and university. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Under current circumstances, it’s unclear whether the bulk of Swiss emergency aid to Afghanistan can be continued, according to the foreign ministry.

This content was published on January 8, 2023 - 13:59

SonntagsBlick/RTS/dos

Switzerland is consulting with other donor countries, the UN and partners on the ground on the further course of action, a foreign ministry spokesman told the SonntagsBlick newspaper on Sunday.

The amount of funding allocated in future will depend on whether and how partner organisations in Afghanistan can continue their work, he said.

Some aid groups, including Save the Children and the Norwegian Refugee Council, have suspended activities in Afghanistan after a recent decision by the Taliban to ban women from working in NGOs and humanitarian organisations.

Vital for healthcare

The Geneva-headquartered International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which has so far been able to keep its projects running, told the SonntagsBlick that the exclusion of women would have “catastrophic results”, particularly in the healthcare sector, where many employees are women.

A spokesman for Terre des Hommes, a Swiss group which has worked in Afghanistan for 25 years, told RTS public television in December that almost 60% of its workers on the ground were women. They have “very specific skills, as midwives, doctors and social workers, and we cannot and do not want to replace them from one day to the next”, he said.

Switzerland donates around CHF30 million ($32.3 million) per year in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, where food shortages are currently widespread.

“The foreign ministry has again repeated, directly to Taliban representatives, its deep concern about the impact of the recent decision,” its spokesman told the SonntagsBlick.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative