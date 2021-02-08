Swiss foreign minister tours North and West Africa

Keystone / Youcef Dehouche

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has held talks with his Algerian counterpart, Sabri Boukadoum, on a week-long visit to North and western Africa.

The discussion in Algiers on Sunday focused on migration and plans to boost economic relations, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Cassis added that security issues in Libya and the Sahel region were also on the agenda.

Both sides agreed to step up cooperation “in various fields” and to settle conflicts “at a regional and international level” peacefully, Boukadoum was quoted by the Algerian Press service.

Cassis also plans to visit Mali, Senegal and Gambia during his first trip abroad this year.

High on the agenda of the talks are the Swiss government’s foreign policy strategy for the next four years. The aim is to “optimise coordination between different diplomatic, economic and development policy instruments”, the foreign ministry said.

The promotion of dialogue, economic development and digitalisation as well as the Covid-19 pandemic will also be discussed.