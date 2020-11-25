Swiss government aims to upgrade its peace promotion

The government aims to make international peace keeping missions more attractive for female members of the Swiss armed forces. Keystone/Urs Flüeler

The Swiss government wants to boost its contribution to international peace promotion in Africa.

This content was published on November 25, 2020 - 15:08

swissinfo.ch/ug

It has approved a series of recommendations, notably the more frequent use of drones and helicopters for transport and reconnaissance as well as measures to encourage more women to participate in United Nations missions.

Switzerland’s security is directly affected by armed conflicts in faraway regions, according to the defence ministry.

“Stability on the international level, even outside Europe, has a direct impact on Switzerland’s perspective on the future prospects and its prosperity,” the ministry said on Wednesday.

The defence ministry has been asked to update its strategy for military peace promotion, taking into account a report by security and foreign policy experts and changing needs.

Switzerland has been involved in the international project for peace promotion since 1953, both with experts as well as unarmed troops.

Switzerland has deployed about 250 military experts in 18 countries around the world for peace promotion. Swiss peace-keeping troops are also stationed in Kosovo and in Bosnia-Herzegovina, according to the defence ministry.