Swiss government decides to ban Hamas

A Palestinian woman walks past a mural of Hamas former leader Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, in Gaza City in 2022. Keystone / Mohammed Saber

read aloud pause

X

Switzerland is drawing up legislation to ban the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which it considers a terrorist organisation. A law will be proposed to parliament aimed at providing the necessary legal tools to counter any Hamas activities or support for the organisation in Switzerland.

This content was published on November 22, 2023 - 15:07

Keystone-SDA

Other language: 1 ( en original) Pусский (ru) Швейцарское правительство запретило ХАМАС

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Federal Council said it believes a Hamas ban to be the “most appropriate response” to the situation that has prevailed in the Middle East since October 7.

It has instructed the Federal Department of Justice and Police and the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport to submit the draft legislation by the end of February 2024.

+ How easy is it for Switzerland to declare Hamas a terrorist organisation?

The legislation will provide the federal authorities with the necessary tools to counter any Hamas activities or support for the organisation in Switzerland, it said.

+ Israeli-Palestinian war revives Hamas debate in neutral Switzerland

On Wednesday, the Federal Council also decided to terminate cooperation activities with three Palestinian non-governmental organisations (NGOs). This follows the discovery of breaches of contract regarding the code of conduct and contractual anti-discrimination clause.

It did not name the three NGOs affected by the suspension, nor did it provide any details on the contractual irregularities identified. The contracts with the three NGOs will not be renewed.

+ Palestinian human rights group deplores Swiss funding freeze

A total of six Palestinian and five Israeli NGOs that are partners of the Swiss Cooperation Programme for the Middle East were examined to determine whether they comply with the code of conduct and the contractual anti-discrimination clause of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA). No irregularities were found for eight of these NGOs.

During the investigation, no irregularities were found into financial flows in connection with Switzerland's partner NGOs. A few days after the Hamas attack, the FDFA was requested to investigate the financial flows in connection with the partner NGOs.

Sorrow and condemnation

On Wednesday, the Swiss government reiterated its condemnation of the Hamas terrorist attacks in the strongest possible terms. “It expresses deep sorrow for the thousands of civilians who have lost their lives in Israel and across the occupied Palestinian territories since 7 October,” it said.

“It recognises Israel's right to ensure its own defence and security and reiterates that the protection of civilians and respect for international humanitarian law are obligations incumbent on all parties.”

In view of the dramatic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, the Swiss government called for the need to ensure unimpeded humanitarian access. Humanitarian pauses are necessary for this purpose, it said.

In its statement it also stressed the need to restore the prospect of a political framework in the region, based on the two-state solution.

“This approach is the only viable path towards ensuring that both the Palestinian and Israeli populations can coexist peacefully, securely and with dignity,” it noted.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative