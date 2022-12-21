Swiss government paves way for legal cooperation with EU

The buildings of the EU's justice authorities are based in Luxembourg. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

The Swiss government has agreed close cooperation with the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) in a bid to fight cross-border crime.

The decision allows the Swiss prosecution authorities to exchange evidence and information with the EU authority, the government said on Wednesday.

No additional legal obligations are created, but existing rules on intergovernmental cooperation in criminal matters are extended to apply also to the EPPOExternal link, according to the government. At the same time, Switzerland will gain access to the evidence collected by the EU authority for its own proceedings.

The measure is due to come into force next February.

Tax fraud

Set up in June 2021, the task of the Luxembourg-based EPPO is to fight crimes against the EU budget, including tax fraud.

Until now, these offences have been prosecuted by the national authorities with which Switzerland cooperates on the basis of mutual legal assistance agreements, according to the statement.

Current law did not permit cooperation between Switzerland and the EPPO. Requests by the EU office to Switzerland for legal assistance had to be rejected.

The Swiss government said the legal loophole created the risk that the Swiss financial centre would be abused for criminal purposes and lead to "considerable reputational risks for Switzerland."

