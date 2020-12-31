Swiss government photo for 2021 emphasises cohesion
The Federal Council photo for 2021 shows the seven cabinet members and the Federal Chancellor as a unit. The parliament building in Bern can be seen in the background.This content was published on December 31, 2020 - 12:00
“It is important to me that in these difficult times we take a new look at seemingly immovable things together and impartially. Doing this, we make a concrete contribution to the cohesion of our country,” said Economics Minister Guy Parmelin, who takes over the rotating Swiss presidency for 2021 on January 1, in a statement.
Parmelin is in the centre of the picture smiling, with Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis (who will become vice-president) to his right.
The remaining Federal Councillors are (from left) Defence Minister Viola Amherd; Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications Minister Simonetta Sommaruga; Finance Minister Ueli Maurer; Interior Minister Alain Berset; and Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter. Federal Chancellor Walter Thurnherr is on the right of the photo.
Photographer Markus Jegerlehner used a drone to take the image with a special permit during the lockdown in May.
Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.