Swiss government plans boost for armed forces

The Swiss government has called on parliament to raise the budget for the armed forces in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Defence Minister Viola Amherd said the government had come out in favour of increasing this year's defence budget to CHF1.9 billion ($2.1 billion).

Expenditures for the armed forces should be raised by CHF600 million to a a total of CHF21.7 billion over the next four years.

The additional credits requested are in response to a request from parliament, according to a government statement on Wednesday.

Parliament has already decided to gradually increase army spending to at least 1% of Gross Domestic Product by 2030 at the latest.

Tanks and air defence

The higher spending cap will make it possible to bring forward certain planned projects that have already been assessed, Amherd told a news conference on Wednesday.



In recent years, the government and parliament have focused on airspace protection with the acquisition of the F-35 fighter jets and the ground-to-air system. However, not all equipment projects could be realised to fully ensure defence against an armed attack.

The increased funding will be used to fill the gaps. Specifically, the government wants to buy 24 wheeled grenadier tanks to increase the mobility of the ground forces. In addition, it plans to convert out-of-service ammunition for mine launchers into mortars.

