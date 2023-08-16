Swiss government plans CHF2.6 billion railway investment

Construction work near Basel. Keystone/gaetan Bally

The government wants to boost the country’s network with more connections between suburban areas, and notably a new nine-kilometre tunnel on the Lausanne-Geneva route.

The tunnel on the Lausanne-Geneva stretch is planned between Morges and Perroy, Transport Minister Albert Rösti said on Wednesday.

Such a tunnel should be easier to create than a previously planned third track, which would have meant building in a densely populated area.

The government also said that the expansion of the Lötschberg base tunnel to two tracks should be done for the whole tunnel rather than only partially.

More funding for the Brüttener tunnel and the expansion of the Stadelhofen station in Zurich is also planned, as are expansions to Geneva and Olten stations.

The CHF2.6 billion ($2.96 billion) will also be used to cover additional costs to projects which have been ongoing for some time, but which have been delayed – for example, due to objections to the construction times and restricted timeframes for carrying out work.

Meanwhile, in addition to requesting the money from parliament, the government has also approved a new long-term rail strategy to focus primarily on connections between urban agglomerations.

Rail services, for example regional S-Bahn lines, will be targeted by the strategy, as well as an upgrade of suburban train stations, the government said.

