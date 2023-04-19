Swiss government proposes expanding national food stockpiles

With the expansion of the compulsory reserves, domestic production would continue to be of great importance in contributing to the stock yield. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Switzerland has commenced consultation on a government proposal which seeks to increase food stockpiles from a four-month reserve to a 12-month reserve, to supply the country in the event of a severe food shortage.

This content was published on April 19, 2023

swissinfo.ch/aa

If Switzerland were to face a severe food shortage, the country’s current stockpiles would last for three to four months. The government is now proposing to increase this to 12 months, albeit at a reduced level, it said in a press releaseExternal link (available in DE, FR, IT) on Wednesday.

The reserves are currently calculated to cover a complete shortfall in food imports, for both raw as well as processed products. To achieve the proposed 12-month coverage, reserves of cereals would have to be increased by 50% and edible oils and fats by 25%, the government wrote. However, stocks of animal feed would be reduced.

Private stockpile reserves would also need to increase their storage capacity. This would involve an increased annual cost of CHF17 million ($18.9 million) as well as an additional CHF84 million ($93.4 million) for the expansion of the national stockpiles. According to the government, these additional costs would be covered by the Guarantee Fund Contribution.External link This fund was set up to cover the storage and capital costs as well as the price loss on compulsory stocks.

With the expansion of the compulsory reserves, domestic production would continue to be of great importance in contributing to the stock yield, ministers said.

The plan is subject to a consultation process running until August 11, 2023.

Articles in this story Switzerland: the land of cooperatives

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative