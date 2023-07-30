Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Swiss government reconsiders stance on China

Switzerland's current China strategy will expire next year, and it is uncertain whether it will be followed by a new doctrine © Keystone / Ennio Leanza

The Swiss government is reviewing its policy towards Beijing, the NZZ am Sonntag has revealed. Whether the Swiss will renew the expiring strategy remains open.

This content was published on July 30, 2023 - 18:11
NZZ am Sonntag/ts

When Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis presented his own China strategy in 2021, “for once even his critics were pleasantly surprised”, the paper wrote on Sunday. This, it said, was a novelty in Swiss foreign policy and an expression of Cassis’s desire to take China’s growing weight into account.

In it, Cassis explored a path that would keep the giant market open for Swiss companies without having to throw its own values overboard, the paper said. “Criticism of the Chinese regime was clearly formulated in the strategy, and human rights were to be addressed at every opportunity from then on,” it said.

+ Calls mount for China accountability

Two-and-a-half years later, the government is now setting about revising this policy, according to research by the NZZ am Sonntag. However, it is a process with an open outcome. The current China strategy will expire next year, and it is uncertain whether it will be followed by a new doctrine.

‘Midterm review’

The strategy is the subject of a “midterm review”, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry told the paper. The aim is to assess its impact on the federal administration, the cantons and municipalities, civil society and academic circles, he said.

And what happens then? “It will be up to the government to decide whether to extend the current strategy with a new one once it expires. This decision is still pending,” the foreign ministry said.

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.