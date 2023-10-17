Swiss government unveils a dedicated English-language account on X

The new English-language account is called @SwissGov and went live on Tuesday. Keystone / Etienne Laurent

read aloud pause

X

The Swiss government wants to make its international work better known abroad. For this reason, it is now providing information via an English channel on X, formerly Twitter.

This content was published on October 17, 2023 - 13:59

Keystone-SDA

Until now, the Vice-Chancellor, in his capacity as spokesperson for the Federal Council (the executive body), has operated an account on X in the national languages that is primarily aimed at a Swiss audience.

As the Federal Chancellery announced on Tuesday, this account will now be supplemented by a second one that will provide information mainly in English. The account is called @SwissGov and went live on Tuesday.

+ Swiss authorities to join social media alternative Mastodon

The aim of the government is to ensure that Switzerland's interests are better represented abroad when it comes to its dealings and decisions that have an international dimension. The content from the new account will be tailored to a foreign audience. It is aimed in particular at journalists abroad and officials from other governments, and international and supranational organisations.

In addition, the Federal Council's websites will increasingly feature content for English speakers, with a focus on current affairs.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative