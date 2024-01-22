Swiss government urges voters to reject pension reform proposals

Voters will get the final say on how the Swiss pension system will be reshuffled. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

read aloud pause

X

The Swiss government has rejected arguments to raise the retirement age to 66 and for a 13th monthly pension payment – proposals that will be decided by voters in March.

This content was published on January 22, 2024 - 11:09

Keystone-SDA

On Monday, Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider presented the Federal Council's arguments against the two initiatives.

+ What's at stake in the Swiss pension vote?

On March 3, Swiss citizens will vote on the popular initiative "For a better life in old age". The initiative seeks to increase the old-age pension by one month.

A 13th pension payment would thus be added each year to the 12 monthly pensions. The Federal Council recommends rejecting the initiative because of the additional costs of at least CHF4.1 billion per year that it would entail.

+ Raising Swiss retirement age: visionary or unwelcome?

The Federal Council is also saying no to the popular initiative by the Young People's Party of the Swiss Liberal Democrats to raise the retirement age, initially to 66, for both men and women, and then in line with life expectancy.

In the government's view, the initiative is too rigid and comes too soon after pension reforms.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative