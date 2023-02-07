Swiss humanitarian aid deployed in Turkey and Syria

Swiss rescue specialists board a Swiss International Air Lines flight bound for Turkey. © Keystone / Michael Buholzer

Swiss rescue workers have arrived in Turkey as part of international efforts to assist victims of two earthquakes that have killed some 5,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

This content was published on February 7, 2023 - 09:46

swissinfo.ch/mga

Overnight, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation dispatched an 80-strong team from the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit, army personnel and eight rescue dogs.

Switzerland is also preparing follow-up aid shipments that will be sent when the situation has been assessed.

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northwest Syria early on Monday, followed by another 7.5 magnitude quake.

The death toll has mounted to nearly 4,000 in Turkey and at least 1,500 people in Syria with many more injured or left without shelter in wintry conditions.

Other Swiss humanitarian aid agencies are also active in the region, including the rescue dog service Redog that sent 10 experts and six dogs to Turkey on a Rega air rescue jet.

The charity Caritas said it has mobilised its nine staff already in Syria to assist the rescue efforts. The agency said it would also dispatch humanitarian aid and financial assistance.

Swiss Solidarity, the humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, has launched an appeal for donations to support victims of the earthquakes.

Swiss President Alain Berset and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on Monday extended their condolences and promises of support on Monday.

