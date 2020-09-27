Citizens to decide who can pull trigger on wildlife

The reformed hunting law simplifies the procedure for shooting potential problem wolves. Keystone / Alexandra Wey

Voters get to decide whether parliament’s changes to Swiss hunting laws go too far, or whether to endorse them. The regulation of the wolf, a protected species, is at the centre of the debate.

This content was published on September 27, 2020 - 12:25

Susan Misicka

Polls closed at midday and so far it is too close to call. Final results are expected later today.

A year ago, parliament adapted the national legislation on hunting. The changes – inspired in particular by concerns about Switzerland’s growing wolf population – allow the cantons to cull wild animals that they consider problematic without asking for federal permission.

This could also affect species such as lynx, beaver, ibex, swan, grey heron and Eurasian otter. At the same time, the amended law would nearly double the annual federal budget – to CHF4 million ($4.3 million) – for Switzerland’s 80 wildlife reserves and bird sanctuaries.

In response, environmentalists and animal rights activists launched a referendum calling for a nationwide vote challenging the parliamentary decision. Groups such as Pro Natura, WWF Switzerland and BirdLife say that the amendments make it too easy to kill animals that should be protected for the sake of biodiversity – including animals that have neither attacked livestock nor caused any other damage.

Against and for

Several political parties are against the reformed law, among them the leftwing Social Democrats and Green Party and the centrist Liberal Greens. They maintain that the existing legislation already provides sufficient options for dealing with problem animals – including the option to shoot them if need be. They also point out that the revised law does not increase protection for threatened species such as grouse, woodcock, and hare.

Proponents of the proposed reform – the conservative right Swiss People’s Party and most branches of the centrist Christian Democrats and the centre-right Radical-Liberals – argue that the Swiss wolf population is growing too quickly. There are currently about 80 wolves living in Switzerland, compared to a handful between 1995 and 2000. The Swiss farmers’ and hunters’ associations are in favour of the reform, as is the committee for mountain regions.

They point out that the wolf would remain a protected species despite the fact that its numbers could be regulated at the local level. They also note that the reform would require farmers to build better fences or engage livestock guarding dogs to qualify for compensation in the event of a fatal wolf attack. Wolves kill 300-500 sheep and goats per year, according to the KORA foundation, which monitors carnivores in Switzerland. In comparison, each year thousands of sheep die after falling down mountains or becoming ill.

Votes September 27, 2020 Besides the vote on reforming the hunting law there are four other issues on the national ballot papers on September 27: Voters also decide on a proposal to scrap a deal with the EU on immigration, a CHF6 billion ($6.5 billion) credit to buy new fighter jets for the air force, a proposal for a statutory two-week paternity leave, and tax breaks for families with children. It is the second set of nationwide votes this year as a scheduled ballot in May was cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis. About 5.4 Swiss citizens, including registered expatriate Swiss, are eligible to take part in the votes. There are also numerous ballots at cantonal and local levels on September 27. End of insertion

Three weeks ahead of the vote, an opinion poll commissioned by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation found that voters were leaning slightly towards rejecting the proposed reform, but that it was still too close to call. The government recommends that voters agree to the amendments, which it says will help balance the different interests in what has been a highly emotional debate.

About a third of Swiss animal and plant species are under threat. Many, including the wolf, are protected under the Council of Europe’s Bern Convention on the Conservation of European Wildlife and Natural Habitats. Current Swiss law allows a wolf to be shot if it kills more than 25 livestock.



