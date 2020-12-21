Swiss impose entry ban for travellers from UK and South Africa

A general entry ban for all foreign nationals seeking to enter Switzerland from the UK to South Africa is in effect. Keystone / Ronald Wittek

The Swiss government has ordered people who entered the country from the United Kingdom and South Africa since December 14 to go into a ten-day quarantine and imposed a general entry ban for foreign nationals seeking to travel from the two countries.

This content was published on December 21, 2020 - 13:15

swissinfo/ac

The measures were announced by the Federal Council on Monday.

The steps were taken to prevent the further spread of the new virus strain and to “stop travel from these countries for tourism purposes”, the government said.

Flights between Switzerland and the UK and South Africa were already suspended from midnight December 20 following reports of the emergence of a new fast-spreading variant of coronavirus in southeast England.

The Swiss government said it was considering a “temporary derogation from the flight ban” for persons resident in the UK or South Africa currently staying in Switzerland so that they may return home.

“That is also the case for persons resident in Switzerland currently staying in those two countries,” it added.

Explaining the entry ban, the government said it had decided to “withdraw freedom of movement privileges from persons resident in the UK until 31 December. Persons from the UK are therefore subject to a general ban on entering Switzerland. Freedom of movement privileges for British citizens were due to expire at the end of the year anyway.”

The Swiss authorities say that so far no cases of the new Covid-19 strain have been identified in Switzerland.

The government’s Covid task force considers the new variant of the coronavirus to be “highly problematic”. Switzerland is in a risk zone with a health system at the limit of its capacity, it said on Sunday. It pointed out that there are also seasonal factors such as increased mobility during the holiday season, winter sports and greater time spent indoors.

Other countries, including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Ireland, Belgium, Israel and Canada have shut off travel ties after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that a highly infectious new strain of the virus was a danger to the country.

Johnson will chair an emergency response meeting on Monday to discuss international travel, in particular the flow of freight in and out of Britain. EU officials are due to hold a meeting on Monday on coordinating their response.