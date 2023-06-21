Swiss interior minister Berset throws in the towel

Alain Berset has served as a government minister since 2012. He has headed the interior ministry, where his responsibilities include health, social insurance and culture. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

read aloud pause

X

Embattled Swiss interior and health minister Alain Berset is standing down at the end of the year.

This content was published on June 21, 2023

Keystone-SDA/mga

Berset, who also holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, made his announcement on Wednesday, saying it was the right moment to move on after serving as a government minister since 2012.

+ "I faced unprecedented brutality": Berset

As health minister during the Covid-19 pandemic, Berset faced fierce criticism from some quarters for his role in enforcing lockdowns in the country.

The Social Democrat has since come under closer scrutiny following allegations that his department leaked information to the media about buying vaccines before official announcements.

Berset, 51, is one of Switzerland’s most colourful politicians and has attracted headlines for an extra-marital affair that turned into blackmail and for a scrape when flying a light aircraft in France.

Only recently, he was standing defiant in the face of criticism, suggesting he would like to carry on at his post after this autumn’s general election.

“There is still so much to do. I have very large dossiers on the table that I want to finish," Berset told Swiss public broadcaster SRF earlier this month when asked if he would stand for another term.

But in an apparent u-turn, Berset now says he feels he has served as government minister for long enough.

When asked about his future plans, he joked: “Maybe I'll take up yoga. Do you know yoga?"

Alain Berset Alain Berset was elected to the government in 2011. Then 39, he became one of the youngest government members in history. Since then, he has headed the interior ministry, where his responsibilities include health, social insurance and culture. Born in Fribourg in 1972, he is married with three children. He studied politics and economics at the University of Neuchâtel. After working as a scientific researcher and political advisor, he joined the Senate, the upper chamber of the Swiss parliament, in 2003 and was its president in 2009. Berset held the rotating Swiss presidency for the first time in 2018. On December 7, 2022, he was elected for a second time by the Federal Assembly (the two chambers of parliament combined) for the year 2023. He received 140 votes out of 181 valid ballots. He had obtained a much better score (190 votes out of 210 valid ballots) during his first election to the presidency in 2018. End of insertion





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative