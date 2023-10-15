Swiss journalist wins award for war reporting two years running

Maurine Mercier at the Swiss Press Award in April © Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

read aloud pause

X

Maurine Mercier, a journalist for Swiss public radio, RTS, has won this year’s Bayeux Prize for war correspondents in the radio category.

This content was published on October 15, 2023 - 14:32

Keystone-SDA

Mercier, who also works for France Info, was awarded the prize for “La double peine d’une mère victime de viols à Boutcha en UkraineExternal link” (The double punishment of a mother who was raped in Bucha in Ukraine). The first part of this report had already won her the Bayeux Prize last year.

Mercier is the first Swiss journalist to win this international prize. For her report, she also received the Jean Dumur prize and was named Swiss Journalist of the Year in April.

“Thank you for this prize, you’ve given me – someone who constantly lacks bravery – a bit of a boost,” Mercier said. “I often work far from the front lines because it scares the hell out of me and I want to give the witnesses time, but I would like to pay tribute to all those who are on the front lines right now.”

+ ‘You can’t cover a war from afar,’ says Swiss reporter in Ukraine

The other main prizes went to Siegfried Modola (photo, independent), Anthony Loyd (print, The Times) and Nick Paton Walsh, Brice Lainé, Natalie Galloné and Etienne Dupont (television, CNN).

They were rewarded respectively for reports from Burma, the Middle East, Ukraine and Haiti, “following debates that were both interesting and difficult”, according to jury chairman and photojournalism legend Don McCullin, quoted in a press release issued at the awards ceremony on Saturday evening.

+ Maurine Mercier named Swiss journalist of the year





How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative