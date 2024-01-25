Swiss justice minister meets EU colleagues for first time

Swiss Justice Minister Beat Jans meeting asylum-seekers in Basel on January 19 © Keystone / Anthony Anex

New Swiss Justice Minister Beat Jans took part in the meeting of European Union interior ministers for the first time on Thursday.

No concrete decisions were set to be taken. Jans said before the meeting in Brussels that his aim was therefore to exchange views with as many of his counterparts as possible.

After all, the issues of international security and migration are very complex. They can only be solved together, he continued. This would work best “if we know each other and know what each other’s needs and concerns are”.

In addition to migration, the ministers will also discuss international crime, especially cocaine trafficking, which has risen sharply in both the EU and Switzerland.

Here, too, Jans favours cooperation. He went on to say that the fight against drug trafficking was “an extremely difficult task that can only be solved together”. This is not only about drug trafficking itself, but also about the associated criminality.

