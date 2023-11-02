Swiss justice minister reiterates need for reform of European asylum system
The countries on Europe's external borders face persistent challenges in terms of migration. On a visit to Greece, Justice Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider reiterated the importance of reforming the European asylum system.
The migratory pressure on Greece has repercussions for the entire Schengen area, and therefore also for Switzerland. Reforms and international support for Greece, including from Switzerland, have helped to improve its management of migratory flows, asylum procedures and reception conditions on the Aegean islands in recent years.
On Thursday, Baume-Schneider and the Greek Minister for Asylum and Migration, Dimitris Kairidis, discussed border protection and respect for human rights. The Swiss minister reaffirmed Switzerland's commitment to the reform of the European asylum system.
Vulnerable women and minors
The working visit was an opportunity to take part in the launch of the joint project Athens Solidarity Center. This structure, run by a local organisation, helps refugees and asylum seekers by providing them with social assistance, legal advice or psychological support, and by acting as an intermediary with potential employers.
Switzerland is funding the project with a total of CHF2.37 million over three years.
In Lesbos, Baume-Schneider found out about the conditions and operation of the Mavrovouni reception centre. Switzerland has supported this infrastructure by providing access to drinking water, as well as delivering medical equipment to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and other emergency goods as humanitarian aid.
The minister also visited a protected site, co-financed by Switzerland, for unaccompanied minor asylum seekers, and a centre for vulnerable migrant women, run by a Swiss NGO.
