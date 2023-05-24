Swiss launch national human rights watchdog

The permanent National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) was established in Bern. © Keystone / Peter Schneider

Switzerland officially launched its National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) on Tuesday in Bern. Many years in the making, it opens a new avenue for the defence of human rights in the country.

This content was published on May 24, 2023

RTS/Keystone-SDA/sb

Over 100 founding members participated in its constituent assembly, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said.

The institution’s tasks include information, documentation, research, advice, education and awareness of human rights in Switzerland, says the FDFA. The watchdog will decide how it intends to carry out these tasks and use its resources.

The NHRI will also be responsible for exchanging with other countries and individuals on human rights issues. Its mandate will cover both the domestic human rights situation and Switzerland’s implementation of international rights commitments.

Some of the most pressing human rights issues in Switzerland include the treatment of migrants and people with disabilities, racial profiling and failure to tackle the climate crisis, according to the 2022/2023 annual report of the human rights watchdog Amnesty International. External link

A long road

The creation of a permanent national human rights institution responsible for the Alpine nation has long been on the political agenda. Over 120 other countries already have a similar national human rights institution, including almost all European states.

The Swiss government announced the decision to set up the independent human rights watchdog in 2019. It was approved by parliament in 2021.

The institution replaces the Swiss Centre of Expertise in Human Rights (SCHR) which was established as a pilot project in 2011. The original concept, however, dates back to a cabinet decision in 2009 which stated that more services were needed in the area of human rights.

The institution works together with government authorities as well as civil society, the private sector, international organisations and the academic community.

The new body is led by an elected steering committee and its president Raphaela Cueni.

