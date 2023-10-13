Swiss lawyer appointed UN Rapporteur on minority rights
Swiss lawyer Nicolas Levrat is the UN's new Special Rapporteur on minority rights. He was appointed on Friday by the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
The 50-year-old heads the Global Studies Institute at the University of Geneva. During his term of office, he will not speak on behalf of the UN, but will submit reports denouncing the obstacles to minority rights.
Levrat is the first Swiss UN Special Rapporteur since Zurich-born Nils Melzer, who stepped down from his mandate on torture last year.
