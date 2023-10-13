Swiss man among victims of Hamas attack on Israel

The unprecedented Hamas attacks on Israel at the weekend have triggered massive Israeli reprisals against Gaza, which Hamas controls. Keystone / Mohammed Saber

A Swiss citizen was killed in the terrorist attacks on Israel at the weekend, Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis confirmed on Friday.

He was an Israeli-Swiss dual citizen aged almost 70.

Not much is known about the death, Cassis said at a media conference on the sidelines of a science diplomacy summit in Geneva. However, it was clear that the man's death was the result of an "unfortunate encounter" with the terrorists.

Cassis expressed his deepest condolences to the man's relatives.

The foreign ministry said on its website that the man had lived in Israel since 2004. For reasons of personal privacy, no further details could be given.

