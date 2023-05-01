Swiss May 1 events focus on equality

"Equality now!" Women demonstrate in Lucerne in 2021 Keystone / Urs Flueeler

More than 50 Labour Day celebrations and demonstrations are planned across Switzerland on Monday dedicated to inequality and to safeguarding wages and pensions. In Zurich the May 1 rally is under the theme of the Iranian movement “Woman, Life, Freedom”.

This content was published on May 1, 2023

Keystone-SDA/ts

“More wages. More pension. Equality now!” is the demand of the Swiss Federation of Trade Unions. The public has less and less to live on, it wrote in its May Day appealExternal link. Prices, health insurance premiums and rents were rising, wages were lagging behind and pensions were to be reduced even further, it said. The upper classes want an “even bigger slice of the pie – here in Switzerland and around the world”.

+ Why demonstrate on May 1?

Wage discrimination against women is a concern for Unia, for whom the reconciliation of work and private life is an “obstacle course”. Raising the retirement age against women’s will is nothing more than a reduction in pensions, Unia saidExternal link.

The Swiss Federation of Trade Unions is organising May 1 events at around 50 locations across the country. Interior Minister Alain Berset, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, will appear at the celebration in Biel/Bienne and Justice Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider in Bern.

The keynote speaker in Zurich is Iranian activist Niloofar RasooliExternal link, a doctorate fellow at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich. According to the May 1 Committee, the struggle for feminist change is necessary. The event organised by the Trade Union Federation of canton Zurich has the motto “Women’s work is worth more”.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative