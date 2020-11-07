Swiss media on Biden win: ‘A signal far beyond American borders’

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States. Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Swiss media react to Joe Biden’s win, saying that he has his work cut out for him to bring the country together but he’s the right person to do it and rebuild the country’s reputation abroad.

Major US media networks have called it: Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States. After five days of ballot counting, Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes helped former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris secure the 270 votes needed to head to the White House.

It wasn’t the landslide the Democratic party expected and hoped for, with Trump securing even more votes than in 2016. The narrow win over President Trump revealed how deeply divided the United States is and the challenges ahead. The President-elect will be tasked with bridging divides and healing a country that is reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences.

In response to the announcement, the Tages-Anzeiger wrote:“Joe Biden knows what suffering means. That's why he's the right president for a wounded America”.

In an editorial, Meret Baumann from the Neue Zürcher Zeitung wrote that the win shows that the “majority of Americans are fed up with the lies and chaos in the White House".

She added that it will take years to clean up the heap of rubble caused by Donald Trump. Biden faces acute crises while also addressing the damage Trump has done to the reputation of the US and its institutions, she added.

“This election is a signal far beyond American borders. It strengthens liberal democracy when the geopolitically and economically most powerful country with its great radiance is no longer ruled by an authoritarian demagogue.”

Swiss parliamentarian Charles Juillard from the Christian Democratic Party told Keystone-SDA that “this is a nice surprise for the US and the world”.

The soul of the nation

Biden's success this time around was thanks in part to his tone and conviction to fight for the "soul of the nation" argued the Tages-Anzeiger. He always seemed “present” and “authentic” in the way he communicated with voters.

Ultimately though, at 77 years old, choosing Biden was not about hope or the future of the Democratic party, the paper said.

This was echoed by Baumann who argued that the win was less about Biden. It was also not a decision between different positions or political directions. “It was a referendum on the president.”

She added that President Trump never tried to address those who rejected him and instead targeted his policies at his supporters, which “increased polarisation and destabilized the country by constantly stirring up chaos”.

Trump’s test

Just after the announcement, President Trump said in a statement from his campaign that Biden is “rushing to falsely pose as the winner,” and call the race “far from over.”

Beginning Monday, Trump's campaign said it would start prosecuting its case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. "I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands," Trump says in the statement.

In response, Valérie de Graffenried wrote in Le Temps that by seeking to discredit the electoral process, the outgoing president once again demonstrated his contempt for democratic institutions. His attempts to steal the victory from Joe Biden and fuel conspiracy theories is “dangerous and irresponsible”.

What this means for Switzerland

It's unclear what a Biden presidency means for Switzerland. Simonetta Sommaruga who holds the rotating Swiss presidency congratulated Biden and Harris and said that it represented a "strong signal".

Jan Atteslander from the business association economiesuisse told Keystone-SDA on Saturday that he doesn't believe the election of Joe Biden will change economic relations between the two countries, he is interested to see if the Democrat is able to unblock the situation with international trade.

Although Switzerland suffered from tariffs placed on steel and aluminum, Swiss exports rose during Trump’s term. The country also solidified its special role as representing US interests in Iran.

Trump has not been a fan of multilateralism – something that Switzerland holds in high regard. How Biden chooses to move forward with multilateral institutions will be of great interest to Switzerland, which serves as host to the the World Health Organisation and the European Headquarters of the UN.

Juillard said that he hopes that the US will consider changing its climate change politics. Last week, the US formally pulled out of the Paris Climate Agreement.