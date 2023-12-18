Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss military vehicles unable to steer or brake

Spare parts needed to fix the defect have been delayed. Keystone

The Swiss army's fleet of 248 M113 armoured personnel carriers has been banned from driving after a steering and braking defect was detected. 

This content was published on December 18, 2023 - 15:41
Keystone-SDA

A maintenance deficiency was discovered that made the military vehicle unable to steer or brake.

The necessary repair work and the procurement of the necessary spare parts have already been initiated, the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport announced on Monday.

However, due to delivery bottlenecks, the procurement of spare parts could be delayed. For the recruit schools starting on January 15, 2024, training will be guaranteed with restrictions, it said.

The armoured personnel carriers are used as personnel carriers, for fire control or as mine clearing vehicles.

The M113 fleet numbers 248 vehicles and has been in service with the Army for over 50 years. Their replacement is planned in various armaments programs, wrote the defence ministry.

