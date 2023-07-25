Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Swiss minister cancels South Korea visit due to bone break

Amherd: ordered to rest up for at least a fortnight. Keystone / Christian Merz

Defence Minister Viola Amherd slipped while hiking last week and broke a bone in her elbow, her department said on Tuesday.

This content was published on July 25, 2023
Keystone-SDA/dos

While Amherd can continue working, doctor’s orders are to rest until August 10, the Defence Ministry said.

This means the minister will be able to celebrate Swiss National Day on August 1 in Lucerne as planned, but will not travel to Seoul soon after.

+ From 2018: Switzerland gets first female Defence Minister

Amherd was hiking in the southern canton of Valais – her home region – last Wednesday when she slipped on loose stones and fell, fracturing the radial head in her elbow.

The radial head is located at the upper end of the radius, one of the two bones of the forearm.

In a survey of some 25,000 people published on Monday, Amherd emerged as the most highly-regarded minister in the seven-member Swiss government.

A member of the Centre Party, she joined the government in January 2019.

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.