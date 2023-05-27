Swiss minister unveils portrait on Times Square in peacekeeping celebration

Amherd was on hand at Times Square for the unveiling of her portrait alongside that of other personalities and members of UN peacekeeping forces. © Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

A black-and-white photo of Defence Minister Viola Amherd was among dozens of portraits unveiled on Times Square in New York City on Friday to mark 75 years of United Nations peacekeeping.

This content was published on May 27, 2023

Keystone-SDA/gw

"This is something very special that, as a Swiss person, you only experience once in a lifetime," Amherd told news agency Keystone-SDA in Manhattan.

The photo of another Swiss figure, Patrick Gauchat, head of the UN Truce Supervision Organization in the Middle East (UNTSO), also appears in the installation by French artist JR, alongside portraits of other members of UN peacekeeping forces plus 50 personalities.

"Switzerland has long been involved in peacebuilding," said Amherd. "This [event] is a show of support – as conflicts have changed, so have the conditions for peacebuilding. That's why we need to adapt our commitment to the situation."

The installation by French artist JR celebrates those who work for global peace. © Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

Since 1948, more than 2 million people from over 120 countries have participated in UN peace operations. Nearly 4,300 of them, including three Swiss nationals, have died in the line of duty.

Earlier in the week, Amherd took part in a wreath-laying ceremony together with UN Secretary-General António Guterres to honour fallen peacekeepers. She also addressed the UN Security Council and asked for more flexible and predictable funding for peacekeeping missions. Switzerland is currently a non-permanent member of the council.

Visit to Korea

The installation on Times Square is part of the Inside Out art project and is designed to “celebrate all those who work together in the cause of global peace,” the UN said in a press release. Up to 300,000 people gather in the square every day.

Amherd plans to visit the Korean peninsula on the demarcation line between North and South in July. Her visit will mark the 70th anniversary of the peacekeeping mission in the Demilitarized Zone where, since 1953, Swiss and Swedish detachments have monitored the application of the armistice agreement between the two Koreas.

