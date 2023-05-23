Swiss-NATO researchers test reconnaissance technologies

The experiments included analysing how well acoustic and seismic measurement methods are suited to localising snipers and explosions and to detecting drones. ©VBS/DDPS

read aloud pause

X

Specialists from the Swiss army and NATO countries took part in joint research experiments in eastern Switzerland in mid-May to test urban warfare reconnaissance technologies.

This content was published on May 23, 2023

swissinfo.ch/sb

The experiments included analysing how well acoustic and seismic measurement methods are suited to localising snipers and explosions and to detecting drones. They took place at a military training centre at Walsenstadt, canton St Gallen, from May 13-20, the defence ministry saidExternal link in a statement on Tuesday.

“The goal was to test various technologies in the area of reconnaissance in urban terrain and to measure their effect,” it said. During the experiments, snipers and explosions were located using special microphones, cameras and seismic sensors and the drones using microphones as well as special cameras and high-frequency devices.

The collaborative research was carried out together with specialists from the United States, France, Germany, Czech Republic and Hungary.

+ Swiss defence minister says NATO open to closer ties

“Switzerland, represented by armasuisse Science and Technology (S+T) in the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport, is taking part in selected NATO research activities as part of the Partnership for Peace programme (PfP). This cooperation enables the Swiss participants to better assess the technological developments for the Swiss Armed Forces and thus contributes to the security of Switzerland,” the defence ministry said.

Neutral Switzerland is not a member of NATO but it has taken part in the alliance's Partnership for Peace programme for more than 25 years.

In March, the Swiss defence minister, Viola Amherd, held talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to boost cooperation with the western military alliance.

+ To cosy up to NATO, Switzerland may have to accept the bomb

Switzerland wants to extend participation in NATO exercises, develop interoperability between the Swiss army and the alliance, strengthen its role in the competence centres certified by the Atlantic alliance, as well as collaborate more closely in the areas of cyber, resilience and innovation.

Talks are currently underway between Switzerland and NATO about participation in the Individual Partnership and Cooperation Programme.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative